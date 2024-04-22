Bulldog Bulletin: April 22 – 28

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, April 22 through Sunday, April 28, 2024.

April showers bring… the Maine Fiddlehead Festival!

Monday, April 22:

Earth Day Clean-up, Farmington, 1 – 3 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, Executive Session at 3:30 p.m., regular meeting at 4:30 p.m.

Sgraffito Pottery Class, Belle Creative Arts in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Budget Meeting, Mt. Abram High School, 6 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Farmington Historical Society Meeting and Potluck, North Church, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23:

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

https://dailybulldog.com/event/walk-in-tech-assistance/2024-04-23/

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24:

Essentials Closet at Old South Church in Farmington, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Author Talk with Debra Sparks, Farmington Public Library, 6 p.m.

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 25:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pop Up Store Tour with SeniorsPlus, 1 – 2 p.m.

Sandy River Players presents: Something’s Afoot, West Farmington Grange, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 26:

Sandy River Players presents: Something’s Afoot, West Farmington Grange, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27:

Hippie Flea Market, Mercer Community Center, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free Books Saturday, 144 High Street in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Weekend Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 10 a.m.

Plant Sale and Tea Party, Farmington Public Library, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maine Fiddlehead Festival, University of Maine at Farmington, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nevaeh Dance Circus, UMF Amphitheater, 2:15 – 2:45 p.m.

Sandy River Players presents: Something’s Afoot, West Farmington Grange, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 28:

Sandy River Players presents: Something’s Afoot, West Farmington Grange, 2 p.m.

Weekend Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 2 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.