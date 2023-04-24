Bulldog Bulletin: April 24 – 30

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, April 24, through Sunday, April 30.

This week follows April Vacation for the school districts, which means a few more weeks of school before the summer break. As the old saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. Spring wildflowers are an early food source for native pollinators, so many people observe the unofficial ‘No Mow May’ and hold off on mowing yards and lawns until the end of May or early June when other plants and flowers are in bloom.

Monday, April 24:

Book Release with Rachel Beanland, Twice Sold Tales in Farmington, 2 p.m.

Maine Quilts and Potluck with Farmington Historical Society, 6 p.m.

Temple Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Western Maine Foothills Band Practice, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25:

Jay Annual Town Meeting Vote, Community Building, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin County Budget Committee, County Courthouse, 4 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26:

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 27:

John Colter’s Biography Historical Reenactment, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 5:30 p.m

Book Launch with Sarah Carlson, Farmington Public Library, 6 p.m.

Open Mic Night, St. Joe’s, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28:

Gawler Family Band, Vienna Union Hall, 7 p.m.

Nordica Trio, Nordica Auditorium in Farmington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29:

Fiddlehead Festival, UMF Campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Annual Sock Hop, Jay VFW, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 30:

One in Five 5K, Oakland, 9 a.m.

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.