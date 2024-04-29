Bulldog Bulletin: April 29 – May 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, April 29, through Sunday, May 5.

The Seven Mile Yard Sale in New Sharon is this weekend, starting off the unofficial yard sale season in Maine. Another unofficial season is underway: road construction. Plan extra time for commutes and trips if possible!

Monday, April 29:

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Western Maine Foothills Band Practice, Mt. Blue Campus, 7 p.m.

Special RSU 9 Board Meeting, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30:

Spare Change Bingo, SeniorsPlus in Wilton,, 10 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Assistance, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1:

RSU 73 PreK Registration, Spruce Mountain Primary School, by appointment

Weekly Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 2:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Caregiver Support Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Community Poetry Reading and Celebration, Mt. Blue Campus, 6 p.m.

MSAD 58 Special Board Meeting, Mt. Abram High School, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 3:

Musical Storytime with Carla, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 10:30 a.m.

SAPARS Open House, new SAPARS office at 256 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, 3 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 4:

Seven Mile Yard Sale, Weeks Mill Road in New Sharon, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Weekend Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 10 a.m.

Children’s Art Project Event, Chesterville Town Office, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pihcintu Multinational Girls Choir, Vienna Union Hall, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 5:

Seven Mile Yard Sale, Weeks Mill Road in New Sharon, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday Yoga Class, Sat Manav Yoga Ashram in Industry, 9 a.m.

Weekend Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 2 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.