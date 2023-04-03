Bulldog Bulletin: April 3 – 9

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, April 3 through Sunday, April 9.

Passover starts on Wednesday, April 5. Easter is celebrated on Sunday, April 9.

Monday, April 3:

Kingfield Seniors Meeting, WMBC, 12 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:15 p.m.

UMF Connecting with the Community, Farmington, 5 to 7 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

MSAD 58 Budget Meeting, Mt. Abram High School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6:

MSAD 58 Budget Meeting, Mt. Abram High School, 6 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Poet Event, Arisa White, UMF, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7:

Easter Bake Sale, Wilton United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Easter Playgroup/Storytime, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 8:

Wilton Winter Farmers Market, First Congregational Church in Wilton, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Author Event with Shelley Burbank, UMF, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 9:

Sunrise Service, Sugarloaf Mountain, 5 a.m.

Easter Services, WMBC, New Portland

Easter Services, Gospel Light Baptist Church, New Vineyard

Easter Services, Wilton First Congregational Church

Easter Services, St. Luke’s in Wilton

Easter Service, Reeds Mill Church, Madrid Township, 2 p.m.

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.