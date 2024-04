Bulldog Bulletin: April 8 – 14

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, April 8 through Sunday, April 14.

In anticipation of the total solar eclipse, Franklin County’s school districts will have modified schedules on Monday, April 8.

Monday:

Addiction Meeting, First Baptist Church in Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Essentials Closet at Old South Church in Farmington, 10 – 12 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Early dismissal for schools in the following districts:

RSU 9, Mt. Blue

RSU 56, Dirigo

MSAD 58, Mt. Abram

RSU 73, Spruce Mountain

Stratton School

Fully remote day for schools in the following districts:

Rangeley Lakes Regional School

Tuesday:

Country Square Quilters Meeting, 8:30 a.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wilton Public Hearing, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

Western Maine Audubon Presentation, UMF Preble Hall Thomas Auditorium, 7-8:30 p.m.

Thursday:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9–10:30 a.m.

Downtown Farmers Market, Rangeley, 9-1 p.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m.

PEI Duo Belsher & MacLeod in Concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Farmington Public Library Corporator’s Meeting, Farmington Public Library, 6 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Kingfield Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

Community Budget Forum, Kingfield Elementary School, 7:30 p.m.

Friday:

Saturday:

Trinity Baked Bean Buffet Supper, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.