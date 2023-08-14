Bulldog Bulletin: August 14 – 20

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, August 14 through Sunday, August 20.

Phillips Old Home Days is this week, along with Rangeley’s Blueberry Festival and Chesterville’s Family Fun Day!

Monday, August 14:

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 15:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Androscoggin Ostomy Support Group, Zoom, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16:

30th Annual Rangeley Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 17:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Rangeley Annual Blueberry Festival, Downtown Rangeley, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Kingfield Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 18:

Phillips Old Home Days Parade and Flyover, 5 p.m.

Heather Pierson Trio In Concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Loon Lessons: Uncommon Encounters with the Great Northern Diver, Weld Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Wildlife Talk, Chesterville Meeting House, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 19:

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Chicken BBQ at Chesterville Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Chicken BBQ & Silent Auction to benefit Canton Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Public Bean Supper, Carthage Community Building, 4 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 20:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.