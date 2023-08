Bulldog Bulletin: August 21 – 27

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday through Sunday.

This is the last full week of summer vacation for most students in Franklin County, wrapping up with the United Way ‘Color Me United’ 5K in Farmington on Saturday.

Monday, August 21:

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

NAMI Support Group, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Sandy River Ramblers Bluegrass Concert, Rangeley Lakeside Theater, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 10 a.m.

Franklin County Strategic Planning, County Courthouse, 2 p.m.

Jay Select Board Special Meeting for Tax and Sewer Commitment, Town Office, 3 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23:

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 24:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Tide Pools with Chewonki, New Vineyard Public Library, 2 p.m.

Trivia Night, Farmington Public Library, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 25:

Totes for Teachers Giveaway, OTIS Credit Union in Jay, 11 a.m.

Porch Party Mamas, Vienna Union Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 26:

United Way ‘Color Me United’ 5K, Farmington, 9 a.m.

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, August 27:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.