Bulldog Bulletin: August 28 – September 3

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, August 28 through Sunday, September 3.

August ends this week, and it’s back to school for Franklin County kids! Student First Day for elementary, middle, and freshman students is August 30 in most districts in the county.

Monday, August 28:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Historical Society Meeting and Potluck, North Church, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29:

Wednesday, August 30:

First Student Day:

RSU 9 (Mt. Blue)

RSU 56 (Dirigo)

MSAD 58 (Mt. Abram)

RSU 73 (Spruce Mountain)

RSU 74 (Carrabec)

RSU 78 (Rangeley Lakes Regional School)

Flagstaff RSU (Stratton School)

Thursday, August 31:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Music in the Park, French Falls Park, Jay, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 1:

Maine Outdoor Film Festival Selects, Rangeley Lakeside Theater, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 2:

Sunday, September 3:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.