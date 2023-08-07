Bulldog Bulletin: August 7 – 13

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, August 7 through Sunday, August 13.

Monday, August 7:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 10 a.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9:

Thursday, August 10:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Vienna Woods Players, Vienna Union Hall, August 10 – 12, 7 p.m.

‘The Odd Couple’ live theater performance, Rangeley Lakeside Theater, August 10 – 12, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 11:

Saturday, August 12:

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hawk Henries, Native American Flue Player, UMF Amphitheater, 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 13:

Vienna Woods Players, Vienna Union Hall, 2 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.