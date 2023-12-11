Bulldog Bulletin: December 11 – 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, December 11 through Sunday, December 17.

Holiday events are filling the calendar this weekend, with a lineup of Christmas concerts around the county and The Nutcracker from Thomas Performing Arts Center in Farmington for three shows. Tickets for the Nutcracker were still available at the time of this post.

Monday, December 11:

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12:

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13:

Thursday, December 14:

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, December 15:

Book Release with Sarah Martin, Twice Sold Tales in Farmington, 2 p.m.

Wine & Cheese Artist Reception for Andre Benoit, Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 4:30 – 6 p.m

The Nutcracker with Thomas Performing Arts Center, Bjorn Auditorium in Farmington, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Community Chorus Holiday Concert, Church of the Good Shepherd, 7 p.m.

Christmas Cantata, New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16:

Free Community Lunch, Old South Church in Farmington, 12 p.m.

Bells and Carols Christmas Concert, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, 3 p.m.

Christmas Celebration, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, 3 p.m.

The Nutcracker with Thomas Performing Arts Center, Bjorn Auditorium in Farmington, 6 p.m.

Sunday, , December 17:

Christmas Musical Drama, Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jay, 10:45 a.m.

The Nutcracker with Thomas Performing Arts Center, Bjorn Auditorium in Farmington, 11 a.m.

Christmas Candlelight Service, Reeds Mill Church in Madrid, 3 p.m.

Christmas Cantata, New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.