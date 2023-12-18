Bulldog Bulletin: December 18 – 24

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, December 18 through Sunday, December 24.

School vacation for the winter break starts on Friday for many local school districts and runs through the following week.

Monday, December 18:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

NAMI Support Group, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19:

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Heart Warming Center, St. Joseph’s Church in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20:

New Sharon Planning Board Work Session, 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 21:

Winter Solstice

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Early school dismissal for students in the following districts:

RSU 9, Mt. Blue

RSU 73, Spruce Mountain

MSAD 58, Mt. Abram

RSU 56, Dirigo

Stratton School

Friday, December 22:

Rangeley Lakes Regional School – early dismissal

RSU 74, Carrabec – early dismissal

No school for students in the following districts:

RSU 9, Mt. Blue

RSU 73, Spruce Mountain

MSAD 58, Mt. Abram

RSU 56, Dirigo

Stratton School

Saturday, December 23:

Free Books Saturday, 144 High Street in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 24:

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve Service, St. Luke’s in Wilton, 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve Service, Rangeley Congregational Church, 7 p.m.

