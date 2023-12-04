Bulldog Bulletin: December 4 – 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, December 4 through Sunday, December 10.

This Monday is a snow day for all public schools in Franklin County. Some municipal meetings have been cancelled due to weather as well. Towards the end of the week, the return of ‘A Jolly Good Night’ in Downtown Farmington promises fun for kids and for adults. Other festive events include breakfast with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Jay VFW Post on Saturday and a ‘Walk to Bethlehem’ sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts on Sunday.

Monday, December 4:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

The Kingfield Select Board Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. has been canceled.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5:

UMF Classified Employee Scholarship Silent Auction, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Coig’s Christmas Concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6:

Hiring Event, Wilton Career Center, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Author Talk with Ret Talbot, Farmington Public Library, 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 7:

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Night, St. Joe’s, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 8:

A Jolly Good Night, Downtown Farmington, events starting at 4 p.m.

Rangeley Friends of the Arts Holiday Open House, 5 p.m.

Chili Dinner Fundraiser, Farmington Baptist Church, 5 p.m.

Grinch Storytime Party, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Community Chorus, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Teachers Lounge Mafia ‘Stale Milk and Cookies’, North Church in Farmington, 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 9:

Craft and Vendor Show, American Legion Unit 10 in Livermore Falls, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Breakfast with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Jay VFW Post, 10 a.m.

Craft Fair, Mercer Community Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Community Dinner at 5 p.m.

Winter Revels, Vienna Union Hall, 2 p.m.

Public Spaghetti Supper, Carthage Town Office, 5 p.m.

Kids Night Out, Western Maine Play Museum, 5 p.m.

Second Saturday, Downtown Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 10:

An Advent Recital by Duo Edelen, Nordica Auditorium, 5 p.m.

Walk to Bethlehem, Downtown Rangeley, 5:30 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.