Bulldog Bulletin: Feb. 27 – March 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 5.

The month of March is the start of annual town meetings through much of Maine. In addition, maple syrup processing gets underway in March, with Maine Maple Sunday at the end of the month.

Monday, Feb. 27:

North Chesterville Extension Homemakers Meeting, Chesterville Town Office, 1 p.m.

Farmington Select Board special meeting, Town Office, 1 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Temple Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28:

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Eustis Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue High School, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2:

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Téada Concert, 49 Franklin in Rumford, 7 p.m.

Open Mic Night at St. Joe’s, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Nick Dear’s Frankenstein, UMF Alumni Theater in Farmington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3:

Toddler/Preschool Storytime and Playgroup, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 1 p.m.

Nick Dear’s Frankenstein, UMF Alumni Theater in Farmington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4:

Eustis Annual Town Meeting, Stratton-Eustis Community Center, 9 a.m.

New Sharon Annual Town Meeting, Cape Cod Hill School, 9 a.m.

Weld Annual Town Meeting, 17 School Street in Weld, 10 a.m.

28th Annual Legendary Rangeley Lakes Loppet, Rangeley Lakes Trail Center

Nick Dear’s Frankenstein, UMF Alumni Theater in Farmington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5:

Free brunch at Pancakery Cafe, Old South Church, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Nick Dear’s Frankenstein, UMF Alumni Theater in Farmington, 2 p.m.

Maine Mountain Chamber Music Concert, Nordica Auditorium, 3 – 5 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.