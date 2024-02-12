Bulldog Bulletin: February 12 – 18

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, February 12 through Sunday, February 18.

There are a few Winter Festivals and events this weekend!

Monday, February 12:

Essentials Closet at Old South Church in Farmington, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13:

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Assistance, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 – 2 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14:

Author Talk with Ryan Brod, Farmington Public Library, 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 15:

Warming Center, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 – 2 p.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 -2 p.m.

Kinship Support Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 – 4:15 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Phillips Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 16:

Storytime with Sal, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, February 17:

Franklin County Republican Caucus, W.G. Mallet School in Farmington, 9 a.m.

Free Community Lunch, Old South Church in Farmington, 12 p.m.

Winter Fun Days, Martin Woods Farm in Starks, 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Kingfield Winter Festival, Little Baker Hill in Kingfield, 2 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 18:

Winterpaloozah! in Rangeley, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.