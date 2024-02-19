Bulldog Bulletin: February 19 – 25

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, February 19 through Sunday, February 25.

Monday is a federal holiday recognizing Washington’s birthday, also known as Presidents’ Day. Due to the holiday, some of the regularly scheduled Monday meeting have been moved to Tuesday. This week is February vacation for local schools.

Monday, February 19:

Presidents’ Day

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Stratton Green Party Caucus, Zoom, 6 p.m.

NAMI Support Group, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.



Tuesday, February 20:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 10 a.m.

Heart Warming Center, St. Joseph’s Church in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21:

Thursday, February 22:

Warming Center, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LEGO Party, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, February 23:

3rd Annual February Festival, Saddleback Mountain, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 24:

Free Books Saturday, 144 High Street in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ham and Bean Supper, Rangeley Congregational Church Barn, 5 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 25:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.