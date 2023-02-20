Bulldog Bulletin: February 20 – 26

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Feb. 20 through Feb. 26, 2023.

This week is February Vacation for local school districts. President’s Day is Monday, Feb. 20, so several municipal board meetings regularly scheduled for Monday nights have been moved to Tuesday.

Feb. 20:

President’s Day

Feb. 21:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 10:15 a.m.

Winter Fun Day, Jay Niles Memorial Library, 4 – 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Eustis Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Feb. 22:

St. Luke’s Ashes to Go, Farmington and Wilton, 12 – 3 p.m.; Ash Wednesday Service, 4 p.m.

Ash Wednesday Service, Shorey Chapel, 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Feb. 23:

Parachute Play Day, Jay Niles Memorial Library, 3 – 4 p.m.

Feb. 24:

February Festival, Saddleback Maine, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Kitchen Table, Rangeley Friends of the Arts, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25:

Kingfield Winter Festival, Kingfield Gateway Parking Lot/Sled Shed, 2 p.m.

Children’s Festival, Mt. Blue Campus, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.