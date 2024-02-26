Bulldog Bulletin: February 26 – March 3

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, February 26 through Sunday, March 3.

This weekend marks the start of March and, for many communities, Town Meeting Month, where local citizens weigh in on their town’s budget, municipal officials, and other weighty town affairs.

Monday, February 26:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27:

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Assistance, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 28:

Essentials Closet at Old South Church in Farmington, 2 – 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 29:

Warming Center, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fish Chowder Take-out Lunch, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Open Mic Night, St. Joe’s, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1:

Musical Storytime with Carla, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 10:30 a.m.

Soup Day for Ending Hunger, OTIS Credit Union in Jay, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Sharon Municipal Elections, New Sharon Town Office, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2:

Rangeley XC Ski Loppet, Rangeley, March 2 & 3

Eustis Annual Town Meeting, Eustis Community Center, 9 a.m.

New Sharon Annual Town Meeting, Cape Cod Hill School, 9 a.m.

Sunday, March 3:

Rangeley XC Ski Loppet, Rangeley, March 2 & 3

Buttonwood Trio, Nordica Auditorium in Farmington, 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.