Bulldog Bulletin: February 5 – 11

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, February 5 through Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Monday, February 5:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 6:

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Assistance, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 – 2 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, Commissioners Office, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 7:

Thursday, February 8:

Warming Center, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 -2 p.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 – 2 p.m.

Friday, February 9:

Rangeley Pond Hockey Festival, February 9 – 11

Saturday, February 10:

Rangeley Pond Hockey Festival, February 9 – 11

Winter Makers Market, Chesterville Town Office, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Second Saturday, Downtown Wilton

Kids Night Out, Western Maine Play Museum, 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 11:

Rangeley Pond Hockey Festival, February 9 – 11

The Gambler Uphill Patrol Challenge, Saddleback Mountain

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.