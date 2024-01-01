Bulldog Bulletin: January 1 – 7

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, January 1 through Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Welcome to 2024! Monday is a holiday, so some municipals meetings have been rescheduled. In addition, students return to school this week.

Monday, January 1:

New Year’s Day

Tuesday, January 2:

Tuesday Toast Talks, Rustic Elegance, 7:30 – 9 a.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 3:

Thursday, January 4:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Day Mountain Middle School in Strong, 6:30 p.m. Additional meeting scheduled after no quorum in December. Regular meeting on January 18.

Open Mic Night, St. Joe’s, 7 p.m.

Friday, January 5:

Kingfield Friday Artwalk, Downtown Kingfield, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 6:

Sunday, January 7:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.