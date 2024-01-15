Bulldog Bulletin: January 15 – 21

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, January 15 through Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 15, so there is a school holiday. Municipal offices may be closed and some meetings hace been rescheduled.

Monday, January 15:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Service, Old South Church in Farmington, 12 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

NAMI Support Group, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 16:

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Heart Warming Center, St. Joseph’s Church in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17:

Thursday, January 18:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Mt. Abram High School, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 19:

Saturday, January 20:

Free Community Lunch, Old South Church in Farmington, 12 p.m.

United Way Bags with Benefits Cornhole Tournament, 379 Wilton Road in Farmington, 12 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 21:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.