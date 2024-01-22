Bulldog Bulletin: January 22 – 28

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, January 22 through Sunday, January 28.

This week is the return of Snodeo, a popular snowmobile event held in Rangeley.

Monday, January 22:

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Sharon Planning Board Work Session, 6 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Friendship Squares Square Dancing Lessons, Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 23:

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24:

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 25:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club SNODEO, Rangeley, Jan. 25-27

Friday, January 26:

Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club SNODEO, Rangeley, Jan. 25-27

Saturday, January 27:

Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club SNODEO, Rangeley, Jan. 25-27

Free Books Saturday, 144 High Street in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Silent Movies with Doug Prostik, Emery Community Arts Center in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 28:

Rangeley Fat Bike Loppet, Rangeley Lakes Trail Center, 10 a.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.