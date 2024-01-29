Bulldog Bulletin: January 29 – February 4

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, January 29 through Sunday, February 4.

This week wraps up January and heads into the shortest month of the year. This is a leap year, so February sneaks in one extra day.

Monday, January 29:

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Friendship Squares Square Dancing Lessons, Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30:

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Safe Voices Grown-Up Book Fair, Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch in Auburn, 5 – 8 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board and Budget Committee Meeting, Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 1:

Warming Center, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, February 2:

Musical Storytime with Carla, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 10:30 a.m.

Soup Day for Ending Hunger, OTIS Credit Union in Jay, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 3:

Sunday, February 4:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.