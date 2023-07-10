Bulldog Bulletin: July 10 – 16

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, July 10 through Sunday, July 16.

The Rangeley Logging Festival and Kingfield Festival Days are both this weekend, promising a good time for the whole family.

Monday, July 10:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 5 p.m.

National Wildlife Refuge Proposal Public Informational Meeting, Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 6 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 10 a.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12:

Thursday, July 13:

Kingfield Festival Days, July 13 – 16

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m. Strawberry Festival, Oquossoc Town Park, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Historic presentation on McGillicuddy Park in Wilton, 6 p.m.

Irish Folk Band ‘The Jeremiahs’ in concert, Old South Church, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 14:

Maine Forestry Museum 42nd Annual Logging Festival, July 14 and 15

Saturday, July 15:

Yard Sale and Chicken BBQ, Philbrick Park in Farmington Falls, 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Yard Sale, Trinity Methodist Church in Farmington, 9 a.m.

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mt. Blue Field Hockey Car Wash, Wiles in Farmington, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

42nd Annual Logging Festival Parade, Main Street in Rangeley, 10 a.m.

Kingfield Festival Days Grand Parade, 1 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 16:

Mt. Blue Field Hockey Car Wash, Wiles in Farmington, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.