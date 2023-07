Bulldog Bulletin: July 18 – 23

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 23.

Farmington Summer Fest is this Saturday, with a wide variety of events including a talent show, children’s parade, craft fair, and much more!

Monday, July 17:

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

NAMI Support Group, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 10 a.m.

Farmington Local Council Meeting, Farmington Public Library and Zoom, 1 – 3 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 20:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Campfire Chronicles, Martin Woods Farm, 6 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Phillips Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

Annual Vienna Historical Society Plays, Vienna, July 20-22

Friday, July 21:

Live Music and Dance, Jay VFW Post, 6 p.m.



Saturday, July 22:

Farmington Summer Fest, Downtown Farmington

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Sunday, July 23:

Open Farm Day, Martin Woods Farm, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Poetry Reading with Sarah Carlson, Mt. Vernon Community Center, 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.