Bulldog Bulletin: July 24 – 30

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, July 24 through Sunday, July 30.

Wrapping up the month of July!

Monday, July 24:

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 10 a.m.

Franklin County Strategic Planning Session, County Courthouse, 2 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26:

Pollinators Program, Strong Public Library, 2 p.m.

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 6 p.m.



Thursday, July 27:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Kingfield Planning Board and Western Maine Mountain Housing Public Informational Meeting, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 28:

Saturday, July 29:

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sun Porch Soiree, Farmington Octagon House, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 30:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.