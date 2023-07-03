Bulldog Bulletin: July 3 – 9

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, July 3 through Sunday, July 9.

The Fourth of July is on a Tuesday this year, but State offices are closed for Monday, July 3 as well as Tuesday, July 4. Local municipal offices may be closed as well.

Monday, July 3:

July 3rd in the Park, Downtown Rangeley, 10 a.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Fireworks, Spruce Mountain Ski Slope, Dusk

Farmington Fireworks, Front Street, 9 p.m.

Rangeley Fireworks, Dusk

Tuesday, July 4:

Fourth of July

Annual 5K Run/Walk, Rangeley, 9 a.m.

Fourth of July Parade, Downtown Farmington, 10 a.m.

Carrabassett Valley Fireworks, Sugarloaf Regional Airport, Dusk

Wednesday, July 5:

Community Blood Drive, Rangeley, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 6:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7:

Saturday, July 8:

St. Luke’s Yard Sale, St. Luke’s in Wilton, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Trinity Baked Bean Buffet Supper, Trinity Methodist Church in Farmington, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9:

Classic Car and Truck Cruise-In, Fairbanks Union Church in Farmington, 4 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.