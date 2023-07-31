Bulldog Bulletin: July 31 – August 6

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, July 31 through Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Wilton’s Blueberry Festival is this weekend, along with Stratton Family Fun Days and the Carrabassett Valley Summer Festival!

Monday, July 31:

Vacation Bible School, Strong Methodist Church, 3 – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2:

Pollinators Program, Strong Public Library, 2 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 3:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, August 4:

WILTON BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL, Friday and Saturday

STRATTON FAMILY FUN DAYS, Friday and Saturday

Boat Rides on Wilson Lake, Wilton, 1 – 4 p.m.

Fourth Times A Charm Concert, Vienna Union Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 5:

CARRABASSETT SUMMER FESTIVAL

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Porter Lake Association Bean Hole Dinner, Strong Public Beach, 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 6:

David Mallet Band, Chesterville Meetinghouse, 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.