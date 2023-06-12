Bulldog Bulletin: June 12 – 18

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, June 12 through Sunday, June 18.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School graduates their senior class this Saturday, and summer events are getting underway with Wonderfest this weekend.

Monday, June 12:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13:

Referendum Vote: See Local Municipal Offices

Bake Sale, North Chesterville Extension Homemakers, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14:

Evolution in an Hour, Farmington Public Library, 5:30 p.m.

Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians, Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 15:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, June 16:

Plant-based and Vegan Potluck, Park on High Street in Farmington, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17:

Old South Church Annual Yard Sale, Farmington, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farmington Rotary Benefit Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fly Rod Crosby Trail Work Day, Madrid Township, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Phillips Annual Town Meeting, Phillips Area Community Center, 10 a.m.

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School Graduation, 1 p.m.

Wonderfest 2023, Phillips, 4 to 11 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18:

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.