Bulldog Bulletin: June 19 – 25

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, June 19 through Sunday, June 25.

School is out and summer vacation is officially underway! Monday, June 19 is the federal holiday Juneteenth so there may be adjustments to municipal meeting schedules and operating hours for services.

Monday, June 19:

Titcomb Mountain 21st Annual Golf Tournament, Sugarloaf, 9 a.m. start

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20:

Farmington Local Council Meeting, Farmington Public Library and Zoom, 1 – 3 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:15 p.m.

Wilton Annual Town Meeting, Academy Hill School, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Phillips Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

Owen Kennedy and Ethan Stokes Tischler in concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 23:

Kingfield Friday Artwalk, Downtown Kingfield, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 24:

Sign Language Class, New Portland Public Library, 10 a.m.

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Farmington Public Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kingfield POPS Makers on Main, Downtown Kingfield, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kingfield POPS Annual Summer Concert, Kennedy Farm in Kingfield, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25:

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.