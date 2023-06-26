Bulldog Bulletin: June 26 – July 2

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, June 26 through Sunday, July 2.

Summer reading programs for youth are underway, so this is a great time to visit the local library and stock up for the rainy days on the forecast.

Monday, June 26:

Jay-Niles Memorial Library Summer Reading Program Kick-off, 5 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27:

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28:

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 29:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Maranatha Baptist University Heritage Singers at New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 30:

Saturday, July 1:

City Lights North Summer Performing Arts Camp Registration, Farmington, 8 a.m.

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Oshima Brothers, Vienna Union Hall, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2:

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.