Bulldog Bulletin: June 5 – 11

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, June 5 through Sunday, June 11.

Many high school students are graduating this upcoming week. Congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Monday, June 5:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Bonney Woods Corporation Annual Meeting, Old North Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:15 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9:

Mt. Abram High School Graduation, 7 p.m.

Greg Boardman, Elsie Gawler and Steve Muise in concert, Vienna Union Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 10:

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Kingfield Alumni Association Luncheon, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, June 11:

Mt. Blue High School Graduation, 10 a.m.

Spruce Mountain High School Graduation, 1 p.m.

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.