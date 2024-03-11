Bulldog Bulletin: March 11 – 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, March 11 through Sunday, March 17.

Monday, March 11:

Essentials Closet at Old South Church in Farmington, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12:

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13:

Western Maine Audubon presents “Maine Big Night: Amphibian Migration Monitoring”, Thomas Auditorium in UMF’s Preble Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m.

Fish Chowder Take-out Lunch, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15:

Bake Sale, North Chesterville Extension Homemakers, 1 p.m.

Chesterville Annual Municipal Elections, Town Office, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16:

2nd Annual Back to the Banks Banked Slalom at Saddleback, Rangeley

Avon Annual Town Meeting, Avon Town Hall, 9 a.m.

Strong Annual Town Meeting, Foster Memorial Building, 9 a.m.

Early Maple Open House, Hall Farms Maple Products in East Dixfield, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free Community Lunch, Old South Church in Farmington, 12 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 17:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.