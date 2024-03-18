Bulldog Bulletin: March 18 – 24

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, March 18 through Sunday, March 24.

Maine Maple Sunday is this weekend, and local maple farms are hosting open houses and demonstrations of maple syrup production.

Monday, March 18:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

NAMI Support Group, Allen Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterville Annual Town Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19:

SAPARS Advocate at SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9 – 11 a.m.

Heart Warming Center, St. Joseph’s Church in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20:

Barn Quilt Author Talk with Saskia Reinholt, Farmington Public Library, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 21:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fish Chowder Take-out Lunch, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kinship Support Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Mt. Abram High School, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Night, St. Joe’s, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22:

Saturday, March 23:

Farmington Mutual Fire Insurance Annual Meeting, Davis Road in Farmington, 9 a.m.

Free Books Saturday, 144 High Street in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maine Maple Weekend Open House, Black Acres Farm in Wilton, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maine Maple Weekend Open House at Votervale Maine Products in Avon, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maple Saturday Open House, Hall Farms Maple Products in East Dixfield, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 24:

Maine Maple Sunday

Maine Maple Sunday, Hall Farms Maple Products in East Dixfield, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast, Martin Woods Farm in Starks, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maine Maple Weekend Open House, Black Acres Farm in Wilton, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maine Maple Weekend Open House at Votervale Maine Products in Avon, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt, Chesterville Town Office, 2 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.