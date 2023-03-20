Bulldog Bulletin: March 20 – 26

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, March 20 through Sunday, March 26.

Maine Maple Sunday is recognized on Sunday, March 26. Many local sap houses run family-friendly events with fresh maple products and demonstrations.

Monday, March 20:

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:15 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Eustis Select Board, Community Building, 6 p.m.

MSAD 58 Budget Meeting, Mount Abram High School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22:

New Sharon Planning Board, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 23:

MSAD 58 Budget Meeting, Mount Abram High School, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 24:

Mali Obomsawin Sextet, “Sweet Tooth”, at Emery Community Arts Center, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25:

Maine Maple at Votervale Maple Products in Avon, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 26:

Maine Maple Sunday

Votervale Maple Products in Avon, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Black Acres Farm in Wilton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

True Mountain Maple in Industry, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Martin Woods Farm in Starks, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Al-Anon at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.