Bulldog Bulletin: March 25 – 31

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, March 25 through Sunday, March 31.

Easter is celebrated this Sunday, March 31, preceded by Good Friday, March 29.

Monday, March 25:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26:

Country Square Quilters Meeting, 8:30 a.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1-2 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27:

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 11 School Lane in New Sharon, 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, March 28:

Trinity Loaves and Fishes Luncheons: Fish Chowder Take-Out Lunch, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9–10:30 a.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m.

Solar Eclipse Presentation, Farmington Public Library, 6-7 p.m.

Maundy Thursday Service, Fairbanks Union Church, 7-8 p.m.

ArtsFarmington Presents: Duo Franchini, Nordica Auditorium in Farmington, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 29:

Good Friday Walk of Witness, Meeting House Cemetery in Farmington, 12-12:45 p.m.

Storytime and Easter Egg Hunt, Jay-Niles Memorial Library in Jay, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Good Friday Service, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30:

Pancake Breakfast, Martin Woods Farm in Starks, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Annual Cardboard Box Race, Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley, 12-2 p.m.

Sunday, March 31:

Easter Sunrise Service, Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, 5:30-6 a.m.

SonRise Service and Easter Celebration, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 6:20-11 a.m.

Easter Service, Farmington Baptist Church, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.