Bulldog Bulletin: March 27 – April 2

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, March 27 through Sunday, April 2.

April Fools Day is Saturday, so watch out for pranks. April often delivers a healthy snow storm before giving in to warmer weather, but spring is coming. State law requires that studded snow tires cannot be used from May 1 to October 1, so consider making an appointment to change out the tires if necessary, before all the local mechanics are booked.

Monday, March 27:

Farmington Annual Elections, Farmington Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Chesterville Extension Homemakers Meeting, Chesterville Town Office, 1 p.m.

Farmington Annual Town Meeting, Mt. Blue High School, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28:

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

MSAD 58 Budget Meeting, Mt. Abram High School, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Richard Wood Concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29:

Anne B. Gass Author Event, Farmington Public Library, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 30:

MSAD 58 Budget Meeting, Mt. Abram High School, 6 p.m.

“Live at St. Joe’s!” Open Mic Night, Farmington, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31:

Teague WWI Memorial Arch Re-dedication Meeting, Legion Hall, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 1:

Earth Care Forum, Old South Church, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 2:

Easter Egg Hunt, Chesterville Town Office, 1 p.m.

USAF Band and Singing Sergeants, Mt. Blue High School, 3 p.m.

