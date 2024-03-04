Bulldog Bulletin: March 4 – 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, March 4 through Sunday, March 10.

Monday, March 4:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Addictions Meeting, First Baptist Church in Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5:

Presidential Primary and Election Day

Tuesday Toast Talks: Meet, Share, & Connect, Rustic Elegance in Farmington, 7:30 – 9 a.m.

Walk-in Tech Assistance, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph’s Center in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 – 2 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6:

Thursday, March 7:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Farmers Market, Rangeley, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph’s Center in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’ – Greenwich Village NYC, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Trinity UMC Loaves & Fishes Luncheons – Fish Chowder Take-Out Lunch, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Caregiver Support Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 3 – 4:15 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Scotland’s Gaelic Supergroup Daimh In Concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 7 – 9 p.m.

Friday, March 8:

Saturday, March 9:

Trinity Baked Bean Buffet Supper, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 10:

Marty’s Moose Dash Snowshoe Race, Rangeley Lakes Trails Center in Rangeley, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.