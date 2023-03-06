Bulldog Bulletin: March 6 – 12

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, March 6 through Sunday, March 12.

Annual town meetings continue this week with Carrabassett Valley on Wednesday and Industry on Saturday. Municipal officer elections (select board, school board, and other elected local positions) typically occur in advance of the annual town meeting itself.

Monday, March 6:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Phillips Special Town Meeting, PACC, 6 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Teada, Old South Church in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:15 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Community Center/Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Eustis Select Board, Community Center, 6 p.m.

Full Moon Snowshoe Walk and Stargazing, French Falls Park in Jay, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8:

Carrabassett Valley Annual Elections, Town Office, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley Annual Town Meeting, Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, 7 p.m.

Western Maine Audubon presents “Great Blue Herons in Maine”, UMF Thomas Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Roger Zahab and Aaron Wyanski, Emery Arts in Farmington, 7 p.m.

ArtsFarmington Presents: Resinosa Ensemble, UMF Nordica Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9:

Friday, March 10:

Chesterville Annual Elections, Town Office, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chesterville Bake Sale, Town Office, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 11:

Industry Annual Elections, Town Office, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Industry Annual Town Meeting, Town Office, 2 p.m.

Trinity Baked Bean Buffet Supper, Trinity Methodist Church in Farmington, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin County Children’s Task Force Father-Daughter Dances, Jay and Strong, 6 p.m.

Under the Stars Benefit Dance, West Farmington Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12:

10th Annual Moose Dash Race, Rangeley Lakes Trail Center

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.