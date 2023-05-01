Bulldog Bulletin: May 1 – 7

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday through Sunday.

Heavy rain has resulted in several regular municipal meetings being cancelled, notably for Monday, May 1. These include the Kingfield Select Board and New Vineyard Select Board meetings.

Monday, May 1:

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:15 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Eustis Select Board, Community Building, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4:

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5:

Saturday, May 6:

UMF Commencement, Farmington, 11 a.m.

Farmington Public Library Plant Sale, 10 a.m.

Franklin County Fiddlers, Weld, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 7:

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.