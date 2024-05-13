Bulldog Bulletin: May 13 – 19

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, May 13 through Sunday, May 19.

There are a number of plant sales to look forward to this weekend! This is a great opportunity to support some local fundraisers while getting seedlings for your summer gardens.

Monday, May 13:

Essentials Closet at Old South Church in Farmington, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Western Maine Foothills Band Practice, Mt. Blue Campus, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14:

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Assistance, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 – 3 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16:

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m.

Industry Seniors Social, Industry Town Office, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Author Talk with Philip Baker, Farmington Public Library, 6 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Day Mountain Middle School in Strong, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17:

Saturday, May 18:

Maine School Garden Day, Kingfield Elementary School, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pradosh Vrat Yoga Festival, Sat Manav Yoga Ashram in Industry, 9 a.m.

Mt. Blue Area Garden Club Plant Sale, Meetinghouse Park in Farmington, 9 a.m.

New Vineyard Public Library Plant, Bake, and Book Sale, Smith Hall in New Vineyard, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tours at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Livermore Falls, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Luke’s Plant Sale, St. Luke’s in Wilton, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tyngtown Club Plant Sale, Wilton Congregational Church, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Community Lunch, Old South Church, 12 p.m.

Gelli Plate Printmaking Class with Meredith Mustard, Two Imagine Studios in Farmington, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19:

Sunday Yoga Class, Sat Manav Yoga Ashram in Industry, 9 a.m.

Weekend Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 10 a.m.

Weekend Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 2 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.