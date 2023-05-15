Bulldog Bulletin: May 15 – 21

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21.

Summer is just around the corner, and the weekend is filling up with fun and festive events for the whole family!

Monday, May 15:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:15 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17:

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Day Mountain Regional Middle School, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19:

Livermore Falls History Night, Downtown Livermore Falls, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 20:

Mt. Blue Area Garden Club Plant Sale, Meetinghouse Park in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

St. Luke’s Plant Sale, St. Luke’s in Wilton, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tyngtown Club Plant Sale, Wilton Congregational Church, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Plant, Book, and Bake Sale, New Vineyard Public Library, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Legion Post 28 Chicken BBQ Fundraiser, Wiles Monument Garage, 11:30 a.m.

Community Lunch, Old South Church, 12 p.m.

Bean and Casserole Supper, Industry Town Hall, 5 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21:

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.