Bulldog Bulletin: May 22 – 28

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, May 22 through Sunday, May 28.

With Memorial Day just a week away, preparations for summer continue. Plant sales are scattered across the county, offering seedlings and plants to benefit a variety of causes and groups. School districts are starting to wind down the year with testing and year-end activities.

Monday, May 22:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23:

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24:

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 25:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards In Concert, Old South ChurchCoplin Plantation Historical Society Schoolhouse Fundraiser, Stratton Plaza, 4 – 10 p.m., 7 p.m.

‘Live at St. Joe’s’ Open Mic Night, St. Joe’s in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26:

Saturday, May 27:

Plant Sale, Industry Town Hall, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Plant Sale, OTIS FCU in Jay, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 28:

6th Annual BiKaRu, Rangeley, 8 a.m.

Al-Anon, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.