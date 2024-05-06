Bulldog Bulletin: May 6 – 12

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 12.

Monday, May 6:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

Addiction Meeting, Livermore Falls, 6 – 7 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Western Maine Foothills Band Practice, Mt. Blue Campus, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7:

Ticks and Mosquitoes Class, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 10 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Assistance, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1 – 3 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8:

Weekly Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 5:15 p.m.

Memories of a Wildlife Biologist with Ron Joseph, UMF’s Thomas Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 9:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 11 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, May 10:

Old South Church Plant Sale, 125 Woodfield Drive in Farmington, daily from May 10 to June 2, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11:

Spring Compost Sale, Farmington Transfer Station, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Trinity Baked Bean Buffet Supper, Trinity Methodist Church in Farmington, 4:30 p.m.

Animal Tales with Michael Cooper, Chesterville Center Union Meeting House, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 12:

Mother’s Day

Sunday Yoga Class, Sat Manav Yoga Ashram in Industry, 9 a.m.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Bingo, Wilton Masonic Hall, 9 a.m.

Weekend Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 10 a.m.

Weekend Yoga, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 2 p.m.

Quebec’s Le Vent du Nord In Concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.