Bulldog Bulletin: May 8 – 14

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14.

Mother’s Day is recognized on Sunday, May 14.

Monday, May 8:

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9:

Franklin County Budget Committee Public Hearing, County Courthouse, 4 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10:

Author Talk with Karla Jordan, Farmington Public Library, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 11:

Yard Sale with Horse Tack and Farm Equipment, Martin Woods Farm in Starks, May 11 – May 14

Career Fair and Hiring Event, Spruce Mountain High School, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Community Poetry Reading and Celebration, Mt. Blue Campus, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 12:

Saturday, May 13:

Spring Fling with Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 9 a.m.

Standing Together: 20 Years of the Farmington Peace Vigil, Farmington Public Library, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14:

Al-Anon, FMH, 7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.