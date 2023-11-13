Bulldog Bulletin: November 13 – 19

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, November 13 through Sunday, November 19.

Holiday fairs are filling up the calendar, with two this weekend: Mt. Blue High School and St. Rose in Jay, both on Saturday.

Monday, November 13:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Temple Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Planning Board and Zoning Board Combined Meeting, Farmington Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14:

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Eustis Select Board, Community Building, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15:

Thursday, November 16:

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Industry Seniors Social, Industry Town Office, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Mt. Abram Regional High School, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 17:

Benefit Bean Supper, Chesterville Town Hall, 5 – 7 p.m.

Rangeley Community Chorus, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 18:

St. Rose of Lima Christmas Fair, St. Rose Community Center in Jay, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Craft Fair at Mt. Blue High School, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free Community Lunch, Old South Church in Farmington, 12 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 19:

Coat & Cupboard Free Coats and Winter Gear, Old South Church in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Women’s and Men’s League Basketball, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, 3 – 7 p.m.

Emmett Otter’s Jug Band Christmas, Vienna Union Hall, 4 p.m.

Rangeley Community Chorus, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.