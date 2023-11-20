Bulldog Bulletin: November 20 – 25

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, November 20 through Sunday, November 26.

Thanksgiving is this week. Students have part of the week off for the holiday. There are no student days on Wednesday through Friday for the following districts: RSU 73, Spruce Mountain; MSAD 58, Mount Abram; RSU 9, Mt. Blue; RSU 56, Dirigo; Rangeley Lakes Regional School; Stratton School. RSU 74, Carrabec, has no student days for the entire week.

Monday, November 20:

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Temple Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Starks Appeals Board Hearing, NECEC Extension, 6:30 p.m.

NAMI Support Group, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21:

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Heart Warming Center, St. Joseph’s Church in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Township, 12 p.m.

Sustainable Nutrition Program with Chef Andy and Mt. Blue Area Garden Club, Trinity Methodist Church in Farmington, 12:30 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22:

Backdoor Pie Sale, North Church in Farmington, 9 a.m.

Thanksgiving Food Sale, Wilton United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 23:

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Service, Reeds Mill Church in Madrid, 10 a.m.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Readfield United Methodist Church, 12 p.m.

Friday, November 24:

Rangeley Community Night of Giving, November 24 – December 9

Rangeley Community Chorus, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 25:

Small Business Saturday

Free Books Saturday, 144 High Street in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lighting of the Giving Tree, Rangeley Town Park, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 26:

Women’s and Men’s League Basketball, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, 3 – 7 p.m.

Rangeley Community Chorus, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.