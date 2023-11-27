Bulldog Bulletin: November 27 to December 3

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, November 27 through Sunday, December 3.

Chester Greenwood Day, which is recognized at the state level on December 21, is celebrated locally on the first Saturday of December. Chester Greenwood Day will offer dozens of events throughout the day on Saturday, December 2.

Monday, November 27:

Jay Special Town Meeting, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, following Special Town Meeting

Tuesday, November 28:

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29:

Thursday, November 30:

Infant and Toddler Play Group, Western Maine Play Museum, 9 – 11 a.m.

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Trivia Night, Farmington Public Library, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 1:

Rangeley Community Chorus, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

The Lightening Thief: The Musical, Spruce Mountain High School, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 2:

Chester Greenwood Day

Free Books Saturday, 144 High Street in Farmington, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Farmington Rotary Festival of Trees, Farmington Community Center, 9 a.m., auction at 6:30 p.m.

Chester Greenwood Day Cookie Walk, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, 9 a.m.

St. Joseph Winter Festival, St. Joseph’s in Farmington, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Chester Greenwood Day Parade, downtown Farmington, 11 a.m.

Coat & Cupboard Free Coats and Winter Gear, Old South Church in Farmington, 12 – 2 p.m.

The Lightening Thief: The Musical, Spruce Mountain High School, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3:

Rangeley Community Chorus, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.