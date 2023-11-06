Bulldog Bulletin: November 6 – 12

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, November 6 through Sunday, November 12.

Tuesday, November 7, is Election Day with several state and local issues on the ballot. These include Maine State Constitution amendments, initiatives on utilities, and for voters in RUS 9, a proposal from the RSU 9 district to purchase the Holman House for RSU 9 administration offices.

Monday, November 6:

Phillips Select Board Special Meeting, Town Office, 10 a.m.

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Temple Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

The Kingfield Select Board will meet on November 13.

Tuesday, November 7:

Election Day

Bake Sale, Chesterville Town Office, North Chesterville Extension Homemakers, 8 a.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Public Safety Building, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8:

Western Maine Audubon presents “Wildlife Tracking in Maine”, Thomas Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 9:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Storytime and Yoga, Jay Niles Library, 4:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Friday, November 10:

Rangeley Community Chorus, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

House of Hamill concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11:

Veterans Day

Temple Fireman’s Auxiliary Craft Fair, Temple Town Hall, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Franklin County WWI Remembrance Presentation, North Church in Farmington, 1:15 p.m.

Kids Night Out, Western Maine Play Museum, 5 p.m.

Second Saturdays in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 12:

Women’s and Men’s League Basketball, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, 3 – 7 p.m.

Rangeley Community Chorus, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.