Bulldog Bulletin: October 16 – 22

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, October 16 through Sunday, October 22.

This week, Wilton will have a special town meeting on Tuesday. Two popular frightful events return with Farmington Fright Fest and United Way’s Halls of Horror starting up this weekend. The Fit Girls 5K is Saturday, raising funds to benefit Fit Girls of Wilton.

Monday, October 16:

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

NAMI Support Group, End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17:

Heart Warming Center, St. Joseph’s Church in Farmington, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mt. Blue Area Garden Club to host Speaker Bernd Heinrich, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, 12 – 2 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

Author Talk with Jeri Theriault, Farmington Public Library, 5 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Special Town Meeting, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, to follow town meeting

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18:

Lynn Vartan and Bridget Convey, Emery Community Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 19:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Industry Seniors Social, Industry Town Office, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, 5 p.m. in Farmington,

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Phillips Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 20:

Farmington Fright Fest, Farmington Fairgrounds, 6:30 – 11 p.m.

United Way Halls of Horror, Wilton, 7 – 10 p.m.

Elvis versus The Beatles, Phillips Area Community Center, 7 p.m.

Chesterville Poetry Night, Chesterville Meeting House, 7 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 21:

Fit Girls of Wilton 5K Run/Walk, Wilton, 10:30 a.m.

Artwork by Reginald Howes, Woodman Hill Road in Jay, 1 – 4 p.m.

Titcomb Annual Auction, Titcomb Mountain, 5 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Farmington Fright Fest, Farmington Fairgrounds, 6:30 – 11 p.m.

United Way Halls of Horror, Wilton, 7 – 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 22:

Falling Leaves Arti Exhibit, Phillips Area Community Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.