Bulldog Bulletin: October 2 – 8

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, October 2 through Sunday, October 8.

Welcome to October! As the temperatures are dropping, it’s important to have your furnace serviced and chimney cleaned if you haven’t already done so.

Monday, October 2:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4:

Thursday, October 5:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Dearly Departed, Sparrows Nest Theater in Industry, 7 p.m.



Friday, October 6:

Drive-In Movie Night, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 7 p.m.

Dearly Departed, Sparrows Nest Theater in Industry, 7 p.m.



Saturday, October 7:

Two Imagine Studios Open House and Demos, Two Imagine Studios in Farmington, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Book and Bake Sale, New Portland Community Library, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dearly Departed, Sparrows Nest Theater in Industry, 7 p.m.



Sunday, October 8:

Two Imagine Studios Open House and Demos, Two Imagine Studios in Farmington, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dearly Departed, Sparrows Nest Theater in Industry, 2 p.m.

